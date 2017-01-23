Amaechi, Dakuku’s appointments bringing woes to Rivers people – PDP
The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Rivers State says the appointment of former governor Chibuike Amaechi as Transport Minister and Dakuku Peterside as the Director-General, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, has only brought woes and anguish to the people of the state instead of blessings. The party called on the leaders to use […]
