There are indications that more members of the All Progressives Congress in Rivers State may be planning to defect to the Peoples Democratic Party. The speculation comes in the wake of last week defection of a former Chairman of Ahoada East Local Government council, High Chief Cassidy Ikegbidi, from APC to PDP. A PDP chieftain, […]
Amaechi’s aides planning massive defection to PDP – PDP chieftain, Ben Tamuno
