Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Amaechi’s aides planning massive defection to PDP – PDP chieftain, Ben Tamuno

Posted on Jan 15, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

amaechi look

There are indications that more members of the All Progressives Congress in Rivers State may be planning to defect to the Peoples Democratic Party. The speculation comes in the wake of last week defection of a former Chairman of Ahoada East Local Government council, High Chief Cassidy Ikegbidi, from APC to PDP. A PDP chieftain, […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Amaechi’s aides planning massive defection to PDP – PDP chieftain, Ben Tamuno

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.