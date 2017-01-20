Amaechi’s government siphoned Rivers funds – Lawmakers
The lawmaker representing Ogu Bolo Constituency in the Rivers State House of Assembly, Hon. Evans Bapakaye Bipi, has accused the previous administration of Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi who is also the current minister of Transportation of looting all monies from the reserved funds of the state. Hon. Bipi who at plenary today rose in […]
