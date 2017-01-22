Amanda Ebeye – I Didn’t Marry My Son’s Father Because He’s a Pretender and Liar – Nigerian Bulletin
Amanda Ebeye – I Didn't Marry My Son's Father Because He's a Pretender and Liar
Clinic Matters actress Amanda Ebeye has revealed that she didn't marry her baby daddy because he's a ''he is not meant to be.'' Amanda Ebeye.jpg. Speaking with SATURDAY BEATS, the actress said, “I did not marry the father of my child because he is not …
The father of my child is not my husband, actress confesses
