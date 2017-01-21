Amazing new photo of little girl tortured and accused of being a witch in Akure

This little girl was tortured, chained in a dog cage without food for months and left to die in Akure after she was accused of being a witch.

You will shed a tear of joy after you see this new photo of how she looks now.

Dr Joel Odumakin shared the testimony on her Instagram page:

It’s so sad little child was accused of witchcraft in Akure and after all tortures and attempts to kill but she did not die; she was chained in a dog cage without food for months before she was found and brought out by someone. I stumbled on the good people who found andbstarted taking care of her again. What a world!

Her torturers thought her not to survive, but she was rescued after months she was caged and deserted. Largely in rural African parts, geniuses are still victims of primitive ignorance #PeculiarChildNotWitch