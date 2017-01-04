Amazing! Nigerian Movies Gross over N1 billion in 2016

The past couple of years has seen Nollywood record massive wins and we’re so excited about it! From AY Makun‘s “30 Days in Atlanta”, Ebonylife‘s “Fifty”, Omoni Oboli‘s “Wives on Strike” to Kunle Afolayan‘s “The CEO”, and now “A Trip to Jamaica”, “The Wedding Party”, “93 Days”, “76” and many more, it is clear that […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

