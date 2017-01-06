Amazon will expand its physical bookstore presence to New York City this spring

Amazon announced plans to open a bookstore in New York City, with the company already set to open bookstores in two other cities. The NYC location will open sometime this spring.

The post Amazon will expand its physical bookstore presence to New York City this spring appeared first on Digital Trends.

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

