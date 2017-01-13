Pages Navigation Menu

Ambassadorial list: Buhari addressed grievances, no more complaints – APC

Malam Bolaji Abdullahi

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), says the party does not expect further complaints over the new list of ambassadorial nominees. APC National publicity secretary, Malam Bolaji Abdullahi, stated this yesterday. “The list has been submitted to the National Assembly which will work on the screening of the nominees”, he told Daily Trust. “It is […]

