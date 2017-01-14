Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Amber Heard & Johnny Depp Finalize Divorce

Posted on Jan 14, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Celebrity couple, Johnny Depp and Amber Heard have now officially finalized their divorce, bringing to an end one of the messiest divorces in Hollywood. Amber filed for divorce from 53-year-old Depp in 2016 after she accused him of domestic violence and shared some photos showing that he had allegedly bruised her on occasion. She also …

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Amber Heard & Johnny Depp Finalize Divorce appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.