Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Amber Rose and Blac Chyna Thrown Under The Bus For Laughing at a Rape Victim

Posted on Jan 20, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Amber Rose and her bestie Blac Chyna held a live-stream event where they asked fans to share their problems. A fan called and told the she needed help, claiming her uncle was constantly raping and molesting her physically. Surprisingly, Amber Rose did the weirdest thing, she ended the call claiming “its too deep, then she […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from Gist Us. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.