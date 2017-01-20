Amber Rose and Blac Chyna Thrown Under The Bus For Laughing at a Rape Victim
Amber Rose and her bestie Blac Chyna held a live-stream event where they asked fans to share their problems. A fan called and told the she needed help, claiming her uncle was constantly raping and molesting her physically. Surprisingly, Amber Rose did the weirdest thing, she ended the call claiming “its too deep, then she […]
This post was syndicated from Gist Us. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG