Amber Rose and Blac Chyna Thrown Under The Bus For Laughing at a Rape Victim

Amber Rose and her bestie Blac Chyna held a live-stream event where they asked fans to share their problems. A fan called and told the she needed help, claiming her uncle was constantly raping and molesting her physically. Surprisingly, Amber Rose did the weirdest thing, she ended the call claiming “its too deep, then she […]

