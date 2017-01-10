Ambode appoints Olawale new LASTMA GM

By Monsur Olowoopejo

Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State has appointed his Principal Private Secretary, Musa Olawale, as the new General Manager of the State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA).

Olawale’s appointment ended the tenure of Bashir Braimah, who was appointed in November 2015, by the governor, to improve the standard of traffic management in the state.

Though no reason was given for the replacement, the new LASTMA boss, who resumed work yesterday, was the third LASTMA boss within 18-months of the present administration.

While addressing the staff, Olawale assured them that during his tenure, staff and motorists discipline and free flow of traffic on Lagos roads would be paramount.

He said: ”My aim is to have a highly mobile, efficient and effective traffic management system in the state.”

He assured residents that the agency would work in line with the best global practices in traffic management.

“Therefore, every LASTMA official must demonstrate discipline on duty, shun corruption, rededicate themselves to duty and accord road users adequate respect.”

He urged members of the public to report any erring staff for proper discipline in accordance with extant rules.

The post Ambode appoints Olawale new LASTMA GM appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News.

