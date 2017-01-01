Ambode commits to take Lagos to next level

• As Mimiko Picks Conditions For Unity

• Isiaka Outlines Ways To Achieve Economic Prosperity

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, yesterday, thanked Lagosians for the massive support given to his administration in the outgoing year, assuring them that he would work assiduously to ensure that the state is taken to a higher level in 2017, especially in the area of physical and social infrastructural development.

In his New Year Message to Lagosians, the governor said the state government has earmarked several developmental projects, which it intends to undertake in 2017, restating that he remains totally committed to his promise to deliver a vibrant, non-discriminatory, clean, prosperous and safer Lagos.

Similarly, Ondo State governor, Dr Olusegun Mimiko has identified the need for more perseverance and determination from Nigerians to ensure the unity of the nation in the face of the current economic and security challenges threatening its unity.

He implored all to be resolute in ensuring the nation remains an indivisible one in the face of the numerous challenges that have come to test the people’s will to remain united.

He said the political class and the people have the responsibiliites to make the system work.Meanwhile, Prince Gboyega Nasir Isiaka, Ogun State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in the last election, has advised government on how to achieve economic prosperity in the coming year.

In his New Year message, Isiaka urged Nigerians to be more concerned about how government runs the economy, as passiveness will not push government to implement fiscal policies that can lead to economic boom.

He said indicators are not showing promises of a better economy in the New Year, because government has not done what it ought to do to bring the country out of economic doldrums.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian NigeriaThe Guardian Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

