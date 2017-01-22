Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ambode: Lake Rice and food security – BusinessDay

Posted on Jan 22, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


BusinessDay

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Ambode: Lake Rice and food security
BusinessDay
One of the outstanding features of the last Yuletide celebration was the launch of the now popular Lake Rice by the highly resourceful Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State. A creative partnership between Lagos and that of Kebbi state, the locally …
Ambode's promised support for music, movie halls of fame excites UgbomahGuardian
Ambode, leading by listeningNigeria Today

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.