Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ambode, One Lagos Fiesta and the promotion of THESE – BusinessDay

Posted on Jan 8, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


BusinessDay

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Ambode, One Lagos Fiesta and the promotion of THESE
BusinessDay
In contrast to Napoleon Bonaparte, who once said that “the best way to keep one's word is not to give it”, an uncompromising penchant for keeping his word has become the trademark of Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode. One of his campaign …
Continue to embrace God, Adeboye urges NigeriansVanguard
Home Thinking Through Eye on Ambode: Lagos to host Rasheed Gbadamosi Art Expo, 2017 Thanksgiving…YNaija
Ambode may drop five commissionersNews24 Nigeria
The Nation Newspaper
all 7 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.