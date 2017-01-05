Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ambode, One Lagos Fiesta and the promotion of THESE – P.M. News

Posted on Jan 5, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


P.M. News

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Ambode, One Lagos Fiesta and the promotion of THESE
P.M. News
In contrast to Napoleon Bonaparte, who once said that “the best way to keep one's word is not to give it”, an uncompromising penchant for keeping his word has become the trade mark of Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode. One of his campaign …
Verification Delay: Npower Graduates Plan ProtestLeadership Newspapers

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.