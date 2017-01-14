Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ambode, Patience Jonathan, MMM, other top 10 Lagos newsmakers in 2016

Posted on Jan 14, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Combine Pictures

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

“The hoodlums who kidnapped the Oniba of Ibaland dared the gods and stole the king while he was half-naked.”

The post Ambode, Patience Jonathan, MMM, other top 10 Lagos newsmakers in 2016 appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.