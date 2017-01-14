Ambode, Patience Jonathan, MMM, other top 10 Lagos newsmakers in 2016
“The hoodlums who kidnapped the Oniba of Ibaland dared the gods and stole the king while he was half-naked.”
The post Ambode, Patience Jonathan, MMM, other top 10 Lagos newsmakers in 2016 appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG