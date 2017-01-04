Ambode preaches hope at Glo co-sponsored One Lagos Fiesta

Governor Akinwunmi Ambode has assured Lagosians that the year 2017, which incidentally marks the 50th anniversary of the state, would present limitless opportunities and true happiness for all Lagos residents.



He spoke at the Bar Beach, Victoria Island where the grand finale of the second edition of Globacom co-sponsored One Lagos Fiesta (OLF), an end-of-the-year initiative of the state government, was held.



According to him, “Our vision remains the same: to create a smart mega city where business and creative opportunities abound; where physical and social amenities are world-class; and where lives and property are safe and secured.”



The event was rounded off with a show christened ‘Lagos Has Got Talent’ in which youths across five major divisions of the state competed in the areas of dance, rap, comedy and drama.



Master Ogunlaja Ahmed (Mr. Dollar) from Epe Division emerged the overall winner, followed by Blessing Akiote from Agege and Flexible Twist in the second and third positions, and they went home with prizes from the government and Globacom.



Speaking at the occasion Mr. Folu Aderibigbe, Globacom’s Coordinator, Business Enterprise Group, restated the commitment of the company to the growth and development of the state and its customers.



He expressed the company’s delight to be the exclusive telecom partner of OLF for the second year running, adding that “Globacom is a brand that promotes the active lifestyle of fun and excitement.”



Globacom, according to him, will always do its best to support the empowerment of Nigerians, in addition to continuous investment in building the best telecommunications network in the country.



Top artists including Globacom Ambassador, MI, Juju Maestro, King Sunny Ade, street music mega star, Olamide, Mavin Music Diva, Tiwa Savage, ‘Orente’ crooner, Adekunle Gold, and songwriter and singer, Dr. SID, entertained guests all through the fiesta.It was fun all the way as hundreds of revellers danced their way into the New Year sending reverberations of excitement around Victoria Island and beyond.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian NigeriaThe Guardian Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

