Ambode promises structured framework for entertainment

Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State on Tuesday said he would create a structured framework to boost arts, tourism and entertainment in the state.

Ambode made the remark at the Lagos House, Ikeja when he played host to artistes who performed at the 2016 edition of the One Lagos Fiesta (OLF) held in five zones across the state in December.

He said that with a structured framework in place, the sector would increase the state’s Internally Generated Revenue (IGR).

“This is an area I love, which is under-utilised for the societal development of Nigeria. I want a structured framework; I see no reason why you should be going abroad to shoot your music videos.

“I will love to see concerts where my artistes are not miming; give me a framework of how I can intervene,” Ambode said.

He urged the artistes to go back to the drawing board and work out ways of improving the industry and how government could intervene.

Ambode, who traced his interest in the industry back to his days as the entertainment prefect at Federal Government College, Warri, said he believed that the creativity of youths in the state could be tapped into.

“We have a bulging youth dynamics in Lagos who are below the age bracket of 35 and they account for 66 per cent of the state’s population.

“It means that there is an economy in that age bracket that the government has to look into,’’ he said.

According to him, the era of white collar job has gone and the only set of people that can actually run the future of a global economy are those who are creative and innovative.

Ambode, who noted that the OLF is a great measure to reduce crime in the state to the barest minimum, said he was looking forward to other areas of maximising the potential in the industry.

Earlier in her welcome address, the state’s Acting Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Adebimpe Akinsola, commended all those who performed at the fiesta.

She said the state government had done well by creating the platform for them and upcoming ones to show-case their talents.

Speaking on behalf of other artistes, Adewale Ayuba and Tiwa Savage thanked Gov. Ambode for the rare opportunity given to both old and young musicians to perform at the fiesta.

