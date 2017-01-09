Pages Navigation Menu

Ambode signs N812.998b budget of 2017 into law

Posted on Jan 9, 2017 in Business, News | 0 comments

By Kazeem Ugbodaga Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, on Monday signed the 2017 budget of N812.998 billion into law. Signing the budget passed by the State House of Assembly last week at the State House, Ikeja, Ambode said the signing of the budget was in line with the State Development Plan 2012-2025 and the Medium Term Expenditure Framework for 2017-2019.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

