Ambode vows to uphold economic growth, cultural heritage of Yoruba nation – Vanguard
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
Ambode vows to uphold economic growth, cultural heritage of Yoruba nation
Vanguard
Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode on Wednesday unveiled plans by his administration to integrate the six States in the South West region to the food security drive of the State Government especially in addressing the demand and supply deficit …
Ooni charges Ambode on food security in South-West
Photos: Ooni of Ife visits Ambode
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG