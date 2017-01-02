Ambode’s wife counsels mothers on children’s immunisation

By Monsur Olowoopejo

Lagos—Wife of Lagos State Governor, Mrs. Bolanle Ambode yesterday urged mothers to always immunize their children against killer diseases, just as she encouraged pregnant women to cultivate the habit of washing their hands to avoid infection.

Mrs Ambode, who spoke during the presentation of gifts to first babies of the year at three different health centres in the state, said it was important for mothers to always ensure that children have the full complement of routine immunization, while expectant mothers should always attend ante and post natal clinics.

The wife of the governor, during the celebration, presented gifts to first babies of the year at Badagry General Hospital, Amuwo Odofin Maternal and Child Centre and Lagos Island Maternity Hospital.

The annual First-Baby-of-the-Year celebration started in 2000 and the Office of the First Lady, through the initiative, celebrates the first baby born from 12 midnight on new year’s eve.

Speaking at the occasion, Mrs Ambode said nursing mothers should take advantage of routine immunization provided by the State Government through the primary healthcare centres to protect their children.

She said: “I would like to encourage mothers to always ensure that children have the full complement of routine immunization available in all the primary healthcare centres across the State, and to also make good use of family planning services.

“Expectant mothers should cultivate the habit of washing their hands to avoid infection and should attend ante natal and post natal clinics regularly,” she noted.

Mrs Ambode, however, counseled parents on the importance of birth registration upon delivery.

Earlier in his remarks, the commissioner for health, Dr. Jide Idris, noted that the administration of Governor Akinwunmi Ambode was committed to meeting the health needs of the residents of Lagos State.

