Ambode’s wife tasks women lawyers on domestic violence

Wife of Lagos State Governor, Mrs. Bolanle Ambode, has charged the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) to be more vocal on the worrisome trend of violence against women and children.

Mrs. Ambode while receiving the lawyers yesterday at the Lagos House, Ikeja, commended them for promoting the rights of women and children in the state and the country. According to her: “For a long time, many defenceless women and children suffered in silence because nobody stood up in their defence, a situation which has caused many broken homes, emotional breakdown and psychological trauma, among others.”

She assured the group that the state government was doing everything possible to ensure that the rights of every citizen in the state were protected.The chairperson of the association, Lagos State branch, Mrs. Ngozi Ogbolu, commended the state government for its proactive steps in adopting and enacting laws that protect, promote and preserve the rights and interests of women and children, citing the VAPP Laws of Lagos State (Violence Against Persons Protection Laws).

She disclosed that the overriding objective of FIDA was in line with the vision of the pet project of the governor’s wife; Hope for Women in Nigeria Initiative (HOFOWEM), which sought to impact the lives of underprivileged women, widows and expectant mothers, while also seeking to help rehabilitate vulnerable children and encourage their education.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian NigeriaThe Guardian Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

