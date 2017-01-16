AMC Launches New Blockbuster Series, Asunder on StarTimes

By Emma Okonji

StarTimes viewers are set for more exciting moments and delightful viewing on television as popular entertainment channel, African Movie Channel (AMC) launches its first TV series, ASUNDER, a 65-episode analytical drama series that mirrors challenges faced in contemporary marriages and relationships.

Billed to debut on 30th January, the blockbuster drama will be aired exclusively on AMC Series in Nigeria on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays by 8PM, on StarTimes channel 072 (Antenna), channel 134 (Dish) and other platforms across Africa.

Using three families in its narratives, the series dissects roots and causes of various issues and challenges faced by today’s married couples. The audience is taken through the emotional journey of modern day marriages and an insight into the importance of trust, communication and forgiveness in these marriages.

At a recent launching cocktail in Lagos, A-list celebrities including casts from the ASUNDER series, Nollywood actors, media buyers as well as other industry personalities gathered to show their support and were entertained with a preview of the ASUNDER series.

Produced by award winning Producer/Director, Paul Igwe and directed by Henry Ejeta, ASUNDER features the stellar cast of Stan Nze, Tessy Oragwa, Benita Nzeribe, Nonso Odogwu, Frankincense Eche Ben, Maureen Okpoko, Sandra Eze among others.

Speaking on the new series, AMC Managing Director, Yinka Mayungbo said, “Our channel has commissioned the new series as part of renewed drive to produce unrivalled content and relentless commitment to offer awesome entertainment that guarantees countless hours of maximum viewing pleasure for African families. With a cast that parades world class super stars, heart gripping story, best in class production crew and equipment, we have no doubt that viewers would certainly find the series quite exciting, educative and engaging.”

StarTimes Head of Public Relations, Israel Bolaji remarked that “StarTimes aggregates various exciting and top-notch channels such as AMC on its platform to offer millions of digital TV subscribers a rich blend of entertainment – be it movies, sports, news, drama, series, and music. Our desire is to ensure that every Nigerian family can afford, access and enjoy digital television with over 100 owned and authorised channels creatively selected to appeal to every member of the family. With the launch of Asunder, entertainment on AMC and StarTimes will go some notch higher and glue viewers to their seats for pleasurable hours. That is our goal.”

A leading Africa-wide broadcaster, with its services playing out of London, and with offices in London and Lagos, AMC operates two 24-hour linear channels – African Movie Channel (AMC) and African Movie Channel Series (AMC Series) available in more than 8.5 million homes across several African countries.

StarTimes is the leading digital-TV operator in Africa, covering 80 per cent of the continent’s population with a massive distribution network of 200 brand halls, 3,000 convenience stores and 5,000 distributors. StarTimes owns a featured content platform, with 440 authorised channels consisting of news, movies, series, sports, entertainment, children’s programs, fashion, religion, among others.

