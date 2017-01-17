AMD’s ‘Naples’ server CPU designed for ‘radical’ data center changes
AMD’s Forrest Norrod kicked off a series of new blogs focused on the upcoming Naples CPU for servers slated for the first half of 2017. A 32-core, 64-thread version was first revealed in August as part of AMD’s “Zen” architecture reveal.
