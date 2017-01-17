AMD’s ‘Naples’ server CPU designed for ‘radical’ data center changes

AMD’s Forrest Norrod kicked off a series of new blogs focused on the upcoming Naples CPU for servers slated for the first half of 2017. A 32-core, 64-thread version was first revealed in August as part of AMD’s “Zen” architecture reveal.

The post AMD’s ‘Naples’ server CPU designed for ‘radical’ data center changes appeared first on Digital Trends.

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

