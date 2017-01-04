America Cannot Afford “Twitter Presidency” – U.S. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer Slams Trump
Democratic leader in the Senate, Chuck Schumer slammed President-elect Donald Trump for his twitter habit, claiming that the United States can’t afford “Twitter presidency”. Schumer spoke on the first day of the 115th session of Congress Tuesday. “‘Making America Great Again’ requires more than 140 characters per issue,” Schumer said in his first speech as […]
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG