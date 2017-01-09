America under Trump will collapse – Man who predicted 911 attack, Johan Galtung
A Norwegian professor, better known as the founding father of peace studies as a scientific subject, Johan Galtung, has revealed shocking predictions about the United States of America, USA. Galtung, who predicted September 11 (911) attack and fall of Berlin Wall Soviet Union warned that US global power is in a phase of accelerated decline […]
America under Trump will collapse – Man who predicted 911 attack, Johan Galtung
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG