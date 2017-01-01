American Black Cross Helps Political Prisoners With Bitcoin

An organization called the American Black Cross is a recognized 501 (c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to helping U.S. political prisoners. The charitable group was inspired by the Ross Ulbricht case, whom many believe is a political prisoner incarcerated for victimless crimes. As the new year approaches, bitcoiners can donate to this cause that helps a growing population of imprisoned people.

Bitcoin Donations Can Help Fight The War on Drugs, Victimless Crimes, and Overall Internet Freedom

The war on drugs has devastated the lives of many people and their families. Since the beginning of the “Say No to Drugs” campaign in 1980, the U.S. prison population has multiplied by five times. Statistics detail that nearly 86% of the federal prison population in the U.S. are incarcerated for victimless crimes. A victimless crime can incorporate a drug offense, public disorder, or any illegal action that does not directly violate other citizens.

In October 2013, Ross Ulbricht was arrested for the victimless crime of operating the Silk Road marketplace, which sold contraband mostly consisting of narcotics. Many people within the cryptocurrency and libertarian communities believe that Ulbricht’s trial was unfair and his prison sentence that followed very extreme. Ulbricht received a double life sentence without the chance of parole for hosting a website that sold drugs. Because the family believes they witnessed a legal atrocity they have been relentlessly fighting for their son’s freedom and the millions incarcerated for victimless crimes.

“As we close out 2016, we want to remind you that among the ways you can help Ross is by making a tax-deductible donation to the American Black Cross,” explains the Ulbricht family. “The creation of this 501 (c)(3) organization was inspired by Ross’ case. It is dedicated to defending American political prisoners, sadly a class of people that is rapidly growing.”

The American Black Cross Assists Political Prisoners

The American Black Cross’ mission is to help people incarcerated for opposing the U.S. government. The organization accepts both credit card and bitcoin donations that are directed towards legal aid, and defense funding towards criminal cases where civil rights have been infringed. Political prisoners or family members can submit a request for assistance from the Black Cross.

“If you are under indictment or represent an individual imprisoned in the course of resisting the federal government, and you believe your case may have a substantial impact beyond the interests of its litigants, please submit a request for assistance,” details the American Black Cross. “Submissions are considered by our Review Committee on a regular basis, and if we believe we can offer you assistance or funding, we will make contact with you.”

The 501 (c)(3) nonprofit charity founded in 2015 consists of a network of volunteers and activists focused on “defending the prisoners of American Imperium, their humanitarian relief, and to the abolition of the country’s industrial prisons systems.”

Black Cross explains they act as a civil liberties defense organization focused on defending those who have opposed the government via the internet. The nonprofit’s current project is committing funds and resources towards the legal efforts of Ross Ulbricht. Black Cross calls Ulbricht’s conviction bitterly unjust and aims to help the ongoing appeal.

Political Cases Like These Shape Precedence

A lot of people within the cryptocurrency community support the Ulbricht family and the Free Ross organization. This is because many believe the Silk Road was an inspirational stab at the nation state’s totalitarian policies. Furthermore, the investigation, Ulbricht’s arrest, the server takedown, and the double life sentence are questions begging for answers. The server takedown alone begs the question of how far federal investigators can go without warrants regarding criminal investigations involving the internet. A lot of people hope the drug war will someday come to an end, but unless we as a people fight for our sovereign rights, the rules of sociopaths will continue to reign.

What do you think about the American Black Cross organization? Let us know in the comments below.

Images via Shutterstock, Pixabay, and the American Black Cross website.

