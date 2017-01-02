American Man Set Instagram on Fire as He Openly Declares His Love for Bobrisky
An unnamed man from US set Instagram on fire after he said he want to marry self-acclaimed Snapchat king, Bobrisky.
The man wrote to popular relationship expert, Joro Olumofin, asking to be connected Bobrisky. Below is what he wrote:
Read Nigerians reaction below;
The post American Man Set Instagram on Fire as He Openly Declares His Love for Bobrisky appeared first on Timeofgist.com.
This post was syndicated from Timeofgist.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG