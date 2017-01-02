Pages Navigation Menu

American Man Set Instagram on Fire as He Openly Declares His Love for Bobrisky

Posted on Jan 2, 2017

An unnamed man from US set Instagram on fire after he said he want to marry self-acclaimed Snapchat king, Bobrisky.

The man wrote to popular relationship expert, Joro Olumofin, asking to be connected  Bobrisky. Below is what he wrote:american-man-set-instagram-on-fire-as-he-openly-declares-his-love-for-bobrisky

Read Nigerians reaction below;american-man-set-instagram-on-fire-as-he-openly-declares-his-love-for-bobrisky-1 american-man-set-instagram-on-fire-as-he-openly-declares-his-love-for-bobrisky-2

