American OAP Apologizes for Saying Nigerians Can’t Speak English

A couple of days ago an Atlanta-based American radio personality Steuyrockfdu said Nigerian could not speak English while interviewing the rap group Migos about their time in Lagos. Nigerians saw this video of this interview and of course it didn’t sit well them, as they went on his personal Instagram page and called him out saying […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

