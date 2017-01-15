Pages Navigation Menu

American OAP Apologizes for Saying Nigerians Can’t Speak English

Posted on Jan 15, 2017 in Music

A couple of days ago an Atlanta-based American radio personality Steuyrockfdu said Nigerian could not speak English while interviewing the rap group Migos about their time in Lagos. Nigerians saw this video of this interview and of course it didn’t sit well them, as they went on his personal Instagram page and called him out saying […]

