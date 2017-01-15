American Pastor Gifts Muyiwa Ademola Brand New Car

Nollywood filmmaker, Muyiwa Ademola has just received the keys to his Brand New Toyota Corolla, which was a gift from a man of God. According to the actor, a Pastor who recently watched a movie he produced some years back was instructed by God to bless him with the new whip. He wrote on IG; …

