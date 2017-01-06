America’s greatness not an entitlement’ – Kerry’s exit memo to Obama
Outgoing U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry has said that the greatness of America among the comity of nations is not an entitlement. Kerry on Thursday in: ‘Exit Memo From Secretary Kerry to President Obama’ said rather, America’s greatness is “a privilege”, according to the memo obtained by a correspondent of the News Agency of…
The post America’s greatness not an entitlement’ – Kerry’s exit memo to Obama appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG