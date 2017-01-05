Pages Navigation Menu

America’s military most powerful on earth – Obama – Vanguard

America's military most powerful on earth – Obama
Vanguard
New York – Outgoing U.S. President Barack Obama has declared that America's military is the most powerful on the face of the earth. Obama, who delivered emotional remarks at the Armed Forces Full Honour Review Farewell Ceremony, noted the negative …
