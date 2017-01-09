Amid encomiums, Ezeji gets LMC’s advisory role

Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) icon, Victor Ezeji, who was celebrated by associates and fans through a testimonial game on Saturday in Port Harcourt, has been offered an advisory position by the League Management Company, owners of the country’s elite league.

Friends and associates, including retired internationals and veterans of the league, came out in their thousands to feature in a testimonial game for the former Enyimba, Sharks, Dolphins and Heartland striker, who spent more than 20 years in the local league.

To tap on the experience of the University of Port Harcourt’s graduate, the LMC at the weekend named Ezeji its Player Relationship Advisor for an initial two-year term.

In the offer letter signed by LMC chairman, Shehu Dikko, the league body said Ezeji’s role would include among other roles that may be assigned him, “to act as the link between the players and the LMC as regards disputes and arbitration between players and clubs before the matter is escalated to the NFF.

“In this role, you would be engaging the clubs to resolve any issues such as salary indebtedness, transfer dispute etc once a player has brought such situation to your notice or to the notice of LMC.

“To constantly work with clubs to track players that have been reported to have left their clubs without permission and advice LMC on such matters to stem developments where such players return to claim salaries for the period;

“To develop a manual on Players’ Education on how to be the ideal professional football player. You may also implement this by holding talk sessions at different times in the season. Such education will include conducts on and off the field of play, reactions to match referees calls and the need to avoid ugly incidents during games such as walking out of the pitch when a penalty is called.

“To work with players and prepare them for life after football and the need to have proper management such as Lawyers who can assist them in contractual engagement with clubs and on procedures to follow in declaring and resolving disputes with their clubs. 5. Liaising with Referees on operational rules of the game and flag rule changes to the LMC for the information of the clubs.”

Ezeji on Saturday bowed out of professional football in style with his colleagues and fans coming together to celebrate him at the arena where he started his career 20 years ago.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian NigeriaThe Guardian Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

