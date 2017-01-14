Pages Navigation Menu

Amina Zakari heads Electoral Operations as INEC constitutes committees

Posted on Jan 14, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, says it has reconstituted its Standing Committees and defined States of supervision for National Commissioners of the commission. A bulletin issued on Friday in Abuja, said the committees include: Appointments, Promotions and Disciplinary Committee to be headed by Alhaji Baba Arfo (North-East), Survey and Technical Equipment Acquisition Committee, chaired […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

