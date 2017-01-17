Amnesty calls for release of El-Zakzaky

AMNESTY International yesterday urged Nigeria to comply with a court ruling to release a pro-Iran cleric and hundreds of his supporters, as deadline for them to be freed loomed. Ibrahim Zakzaky, who leads the Shia Muslim Islamic Movement of Nigeria, IMN, has spent more than a year in custody since clashes between his followers and […]

The post Amnesty calls for release of El-Zakzaky appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

