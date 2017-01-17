Pages Navigation Menu

Amnesty calls for release of El-Zakzaky

Posted on Jan 17, 2017

AMNESTY International yesterday urged Nigeria to comply with a court ruling to release a pro-Iran cleric and hundreds of his supporters, as deadline for them to be freed loomed. Ibrahim Zakzaky, who leads the Shia Muslim Islamic Movement of Nigeria, IMN, has spent more than a year in custody since clashes between his followers and […]

