Amnesty International begins aggressive Guantánamo closure campaign in Obama’s final days
President-elect Trump has said no further prisoners should be released from the facility.
The post Amnesty International begins aggressive Guantánamo closure campaign in Obama’s final days appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG