Amuneke eyes Zamalek job

Former Super Eagles winger and 2015 FIFA Under-17 World Cup winning coach, Emmanuel Amuneke has applied to fill in as coach of Egyptian giants Zamalek.

Amuneke stared for the Egyptian side from 1991-94 scoring 26 goals from 76 appearances.

Zamalek chairman Mortada Mansour revealed on Monday night that Amuneke was one of the coaches being considered for the job.

“Amuneke contacted us officially asking to take charge of the team, but we are still discussing the matter,” Mansour told ON Sport TV channel.

Zamalek coach Mohamed Helmi, who took the post only a few weeks ago, came under fire recently after losing the Cairo derby 2-0 against rivals Ahly in the last match-day of the Egyptian Premier League’s first round.

Mansour said recently he would meet with Helmi to decide his future with the club, naming three foreign candidates in the event the coach decides to leave.

The club’s president named former Wadi Degla coach Patrice Carteron of France, Romanian coach Marius Sumudica and Portuguese Jose Romao as potential candidates before Amuneke reached out.

Amuneke, 46, is widely regarded as one of Zamalek’s best ever foreign players. He was a key factor in guiding the Cairo team to victory in two domestic league titles before departing in 1994 for Portuguese side Sporting CP.

