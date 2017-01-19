Amuneke rues Nigeria’s absence at AFCON 2017

Flying Eagles coach Emmanuel Amuneke has revealed to SportingLife that he is ‘not happy’ that the Super Eagles of Nigeria is not participating at the ongoing 2017 African Nations Cup (AFCON) in Gabon.

Nigeria failed to qualify for two consecutive AFCON competitions (2015 and 2017) after winning their third title in 2013.

“Am not happy that Nigeria is not participating, but we must also be happy for those countries that are in Gabon,” he told SportingLife.

The 46-year-old who is currently in Qatar serving as a match pundit on the tournament with BeIN Sports also expressed his delight with the quality put on show by the 16 teams involved so far but picked out Zimbabwe and Congo as his favourites.

“So far, I have been impressed with the quality of play, especially by the so called underdogs. The AFCON have shown that there is no small team anymore.

“Zimbabwe and Congo have won my admiration. I know the championship is still long way to say who is going to win it but these two teams has shown that they have something to offer.”

The Barcelona winger also talked up the value of Liverpool’s forward Saido Mane who was instrumental in Senegal’s 2-0 win against Tunisia in their first game of the tournament.

“He is an important player in the team and showed great character to lead the team to victory. Senegal won that game but they could’ve also lost it, had it been that Tunisia took their chances,” he added.

