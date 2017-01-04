AMVCA Nominated Movie, King Invincible Premieres Today At The Imax Cinemas In Lekki, Lagos
Today, Wednesday the 4th of January is slated for the release of Nigerian epic love story, King Invincible starring Tope Tedela, Omowumi Dada, Gabriel Afolayan and more, at the Film House IMAX Cinema in Lekki, Lagos.
King Invincible is directed by Femi Adisa, and tells the story of a warlord plagued with the “curse of the dogs” which follows the hunt for a cure. Themes of betrayal, love and revenge manifest in the folklore presentation of Native Nigeria.
Watch the trailer below and get a taste of the glorious thrills to come as the movie premieres.
Venue: Film House IMAX Cinema, The Rock Drive, Off Bisola Durosinmi-Etti Drive, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.
Time: 4:00PM (Red Carpet)
PRESS, MEDIA ENQUIRIES AND ATTENDANCE?
Contact +2348188561538
MORE KING INVINCIBLE MOVIE?
Instagram – www.instagram.com/kinginvinciblemovie
Hashtag – #KingInvincibleMovie
Facebook – www.facebook.com/events/145606175923394/
