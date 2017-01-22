An empty emotional week at Aso Rock

Last week was curiously empty and quiet at Aso Rock with little or no activities, not even state visitors. President Muhammadu Buhari was hardly in the office for most of the week. In fact, he received those who came to see him at home.

We were kept in the dark by the presence of his backup cars and the ambulance which we are now used to. On a normal day, to tell if the President is in the office, all you had to do is look out for the ambulance. It is a part of his daily convoy and once it is stationed (it has its own special parking lot) we know the President is in and when it leaves (mostly around 4pm) we understand that he has closed for the day.



This week the place was a ghost town. Everyone complained and talked about it in hush tones. Journalists waited in futility for who to interview as is usually the case when the President has no event, no one came, only Aso Rock staffers going back and forth doing their jobs. And then disaster struck on Tuesday with the bombing of an Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp in Rann, Borno State. The unfortunate incident occurred at about 9am and changed the course of the day and the entire week too. It made an empty week at the Aso Rock even emptier. On Monday, it was the bombing of a mosque at the University of Maiduguri, where a professor was among five others that were killed.



Unfortunately, it was a week to deal with some unsettling emotional incidences. Could this have also weighed down Mr. President?

The question hung in the air. Where was our President and if he was in the office how come nothing was happening? No guests and no events?

Well, naturally, I started to nose around. Most of the close staff are gradually becoming schooled, maybe intimidated, to always say all is well and leave it at that. In fact someone gave off that most of the President’s activities for the week were private and others had been moved to next week as he was still devastated following the accidental bombing incidence in Borno.

Well, another official offered that the President was being over-stressed, considering his age. He didn’t need to tell me that our President was under the weather. I jokingly added that he signed for it and so it was not a matter of age. We laughed and agreed that it may just be age. At 74, the issue of his age will always come to play, naturally.



On Thursday, we all woke to the reality. The President was going away for 10 days and had written to the National Assembly but was obviously trying to hold off until Vice President Yemi Osinbajo arrived from Davos, Switzerland, where he was attending the World Economic Forum.



The letter read on the floor of the Senate during plenary said the President had written to inform them that he was proceeding on leave between 23rd January and February 6th, 2017.

It was obvious the president was either too tired or whatever was wrong just couldn’t wait till Monday the 23rd.

Once again, Nigerians felt some trepidation at the news of another vacation and the suddenness with which the President left. It raised some concerns. Since President Musa Yar’Adua’s episode (may his soul Rest In Peace), once we hear vacation and medical check-up go together in a statement we panic and pray that Nigeria never returns to those

days. Do you know that we waited to receive the visuals of the President’s departure just to be sure? I heard at the airport he joked that we will say he was wheeled into the plane. Forgive us for being too concerned Mr. President.



On Sunday the President alongside the Vice President laid wreaths and paid their respect to Nigeria’s fallen heroes at the 2017 Armed Forces Remembrance Day. The event which used to be a photo event, for the last two years has seen the President addressing different command of troops in the field. According to in-house staff, the event could have further worn him out with all the drama that was also going on in The Gambia.



Well, are we really discussing Buhari’s’ health? Definitely not, he is human and susceptible to weakness, tiredness, sickness and vacations

if he so pleases.

Unfortunately, Nigeria is in dire need of help herself with so much going on with the economy and all. The country seems on a standstill with inflation spiraling to 18.55percent and by extension affecting consumer prices on all sides. Just so you know the least of items like the anti-malarial medication has increased by over a 100 percent. In terms of economic policy, analysts say the Buhari-led administration is still grappling and yet to get it right. So you see, the country more than ever needs help too. Can there ever be a better time for a vacation? I doubt that.

According to Presidential media aide, Femi Adesina, there is nothing to worry about, the President will be back in a total of 16 days, the funny thing is Nigeria will still be here waiting for him to come fix it. So on Wednesday, the Federal Executive Council meeting was canceled with some members still in the dark. On a normal day, the FEC consists

of all ministers, the Head of Service, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation whose office runs as the secretariat for FEC, the Chief of Staff, Permanent secretary of the Presidential Villa, Presidential aides of both the President and the Vice President, among others.



Why am I giving you this long list of those who attend FEC? On Wednesday a short drama occurred and it left I and other reporters bewildered. You see, FEC had been cancelled and probably the ministers received texts to that effect but the presidential aides who are those you can classify as in-house had no information to that effect.

Like my colleagues, I arrived the Aso Rock alongside principal aides of the President, all rushing into the Council Chambers where I was expecting to get some on the side materials for my column or reactions from the previous day’s sad event when a friend tipped that the meeting had been shelved. So, I in turn told one of the ‘ogas’ at the top that the meeting had been shelved and he said no “I still got the text reminding me to attend the meeting last night”. Well, he sent his aide to confirm. So we stood along the corridor waiting for those who will show up. The Comptroller-General of Customs who obviously had a presentation to make hurried into the council chambers and probably met it empty. He came out clutching his files and so did some others. Funny enough, even the President’s media aides were also not aware of the cancellation as they too rushed to beat the time for the meeting and met an empty hall.



I am sure your mind is already buzzing with questions as did mine. Who is in charge of circulating such information, if they too have no idea who will tell the rest of us? As I write this, I am still thinking aloud. Is the kitchen cabinet drama returning, have they started the protective thing again? Please don’t ask me yet. I am hurrying away too, to keep watch and report the Acting President.

Elizabeth Archibong

The post An empty emotional week at Aso Rock appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

