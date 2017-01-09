An Igbo man can only become Nigeria’s president if he joins APC – Kalu
Former Governor of Abia State, Orji Uzor Kalu has claimed that an Igbo man can only emerge as President of Nigeria, if he joins the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). Kalu stated this while speaking to some political office holders, who served in his administration at his Igbere country home in Bende council area. He […]
