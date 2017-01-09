An Igbo man can only become Nigeria’s president if he joins APC – Kalu

Former Governor of Abia State, Orji Uzor Kalu has claimed that an Igbo man can only emerge as President of Nigeria, if he joins the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). Kalu stated this while speaking to some political office holders, who served in his administration at his Igbere country home in Bende council area. He […] Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

An Igbo man can only become Nigeria’s president if he joins APC – Kalu

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

