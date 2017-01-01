Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

ANALYSIS: How bickering, funding crisis, leaves Nigeria’s 40 opposition parties inactive

Posted on Jan 1, 2017 in News, Politics | 0 comments

20161215_144832

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Nigeria’s 40 opposition parties have literally gone to sleep, leaving citizens at the mercy of the ruling All Progressives Congress.

The post ANALYSIS: How bickering, funding crisis, leaves Nigeria’s 40 opposition parties inactive appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.