Anambra 2017: Moghalu joins gov race, says I’ll defeat Obiano

By Vincent Ujumadu

Awka—THE National Auditor of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Chief George Moghalu, has expressed interest in this year’s governorship election in Anambra State, boasting that he would defeat the incumbent governor, Chief Willie Obiano, if his party, the All Progressives Congress, APC, offered him the ticket.

Addressing reporters at his Uruagu,Nnewi residence, Moghalu said he was well prepared for the race, having garnered experience as a governorship aspirant in the past.

He said that going by the trend of events, he would even beat Obiano in his village in the election that will take place later this year.

He said: “I want to thank Anambra people for their support for our party, the APC. I am happy that APC is the most sought after in Anambra State today. President Muhammadu Buhari means well for the Igbo and the interest of the South-East is better protected in an APC government.

“I am confident that 2017 will be good for our nation; it will bring excitement to our people. I am running for the governorship of Anambra in my party, the APC.

“The day I will flag off my campaign, I shall present to the people of the state my manifesto which I see as a covenant and a binding document between me and the people.”

Reminded that he would be contesting with an incumbent governor, Moghalu said the jinx about incumbency had been broken, adding that elections are about the people and the candidate and how they resonated.

Moghalu, who is from Anambra South senatorial district said by equity it was the turn of the zone to produce the next governor of the state.

He said further: “Equity is about fairness. Anambra South zone did one tenure of four years under Mbadinuju and the position moved to Anambra central, which occupied the position under Peter Obi and our leader, Senator Chris Ngige for 11 years.

“After 11 years, it moved to Anambra North zone, which governor Obiano would soon complete the zone’s four year tenure. Equity and fairness require that the slot should come back to the south district to do another four years before it becomes the turn of any other zone. That is equity; that is fairness; that is good conscience.”

Speaking on recession and the seeming APC’s apparent non performance, Mohaghu said Nigerians should blame the PDP for the economic downturn in the country and not the Buhari administration.

According to him, PDP destroyed the economy to the extent that if God did not bring Buhari as president, the economy would have collapsed irretrievably.

