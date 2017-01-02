Anambra Guber: Ifeanyi Uba, others jostle for APC’s ticket
The Anambra chapter of All Progressives Congress, APC is becoming a beautiful bride ahead of the governorship poll of the state slated for November 2017. Among the governorship aspirants seeking to fly the ticket of the party in the election, as indicated in a stakeholders meeting of APC held on Monday were Chief Obinna Uzor, Chief Johnbosco Onunkwo, Mr Tony Nwoye, Mr Donatus Okonkwo, Chief George Muoghalu and Dr Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah. Mr Emeka Ibe, the state chairman of the party, while addressing newsmen on Monday in Awka disclosed that more than 10 aspirants had so far indicated interest to fly the party’s flag at the governorship poll.
