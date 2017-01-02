Anambra Guber: Ifeanyi Uba, others jostle for APC’s ticket

The Anambra chapter of All Progressives Congress, APC is becoming a beautiful bride ahead of the governorship poll of the state slated for November 2017. Among the governorship aspirants seeking to fly the ticket of the party in the election, as indicated in a stakeholders meeting of APC held on Monday were Chief Obinna Uzor, Chief Johnbosco Onunkwo, Mr Tony Nwoye, Mr Donatus Okonkwo, Chief George Muoghalu and Dr Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah. Mr Emeka Ibe, the state chairman of the party, while addressing newsmen on Monday in Awka disclosed that more than 10 aspirants had so far indicated interest to fly the party’s flag at the governorship poll.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

