Anambra guber: No anointed candidate yet –APC

From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Anambra State said it has not anointed any candidate for the governorship election billed to hold in November 2017.

The state chairman of the party, Mr. Emeka Ibe, made the announcement while addressing newsmen yesterday in Awka.

Ibe, who spoke on the side line of a meeting of the party’s executive and other stakeholders with governorship aspirants, assured the aspirants of a level playing field during the party’s primaries.

“In APC, we have a history and culture of fairness and transparency. The assurance I am giving to them is that there will not be an anointed candidate. If you join the party today, you have equal status with members who were on ground during the merger.”

Meanwhile, National Auditor of the APC, Chief George Muoghalu has expressed interest to contest the governorship election. He disclosed this in a press briefing at his Uruagu, Nnewi residence of Anambra State.

Chief Muoghalu said he was prepared for the race, if his party would give him the ticket, vowing that he would defeat the incumbent governor of the state, Obiano, even in his village.

“This press briefing is to wish the people of Anambra State a happy New Year and thank them for their support for our party, the APC. I’m happy that the APC is the most sought for in Anambra State today.”

“President Muhammadu Buhari means well for the Igbo and the interest of the South East is better protected in an APC government. I’m confident that 2017 will be good for our nation; it will bring excitement to our people. I’m running for the governorship of Anambra in my party, the APC. The day I will flag off my campaign, I shall present to the people of the state my manifesto which I see as a covenant and a binding document between me and the people.”

The APC governorship aspirant said he would be coming with a programme that would be comprehensive in the development of the state.

Asked what he would do differently from what the APGA administration of Obiano is doing, Moghalu said his party’s manifesto was better in all ramifications in the infrastructural development of any society. He said he was going to implement the manifesto of the APC to the letter, adding that the APC government would do better than the current APGA administration in the State.

Reminded that he would be contesting with an incumbent Governor, Moghalu said: “The jinx about incumbency has been broken. Elections are about the people and the candidate and how they resonate.”

On whether the zoning arrangement of producing Governors of the State would not hinder his chances in the race, Moghalu who hails from Anambra South senatorial district said by equity it was the turn of his zone to produce the next Governor of the State.

“Equity is about fairness. Anambra South zone did one tenure of four years under Mbadinuju and the position moved to Anambra central which occupied the position under Peter Obi and our leader, Senator Chris Ngige for eleven years. Affter eleven years, it moved to Anambra North zone, which Governor Obiano would soon complete their four- year tenure.

“ Equity and fairness require that the slot will come back to the south district for them to do another four years before it becomes the turn of any other zone. That’s equity, that’s fairness, that’s good conscience,”

Moghalu maintained.

Speaking on recession and the seeming APC bad government , Mohaghu said Nigerians should blame the PDP for the economic downturn in the country and not the Buhari administration.

He maintained that the PDP so destroyed the economy of this country that if God did not bring Buhari as President by now the economy would have collapsed irretrievably.

He added: “Recession is not a consequence of one day. It’s a process. We(APC) inherited an economy that was near collapsing. But today, the government of Buhari is addressing infrastructural investment frontally and I assure you, before long Nigeria will rise again.”

“The only people we do not want are those who would create problems. We want people who would support President Muhammadu Buhari’s anti-corruption programme,” the chairman said.

He disclosed that more than 10 aspirants had so far indicated interest to fly the party’s flag at the governorship poll.

“We are in touch with serving legislators at state and National Assemblies as well as serving commissioners, who have indicated interest to join the party.

“What it shows is that APC has become the number one party that will take over the seat of power in the state in 2017.”

The chairman said the party had not considered zoning the governorship position in the state, noting that the party would rather support any candidate that emerged as its flag bearer.

“The government of APC will not be that of propaganda, but a government that will show the people reality and will lead them out of the current quagmire,” he emphasised.

Among the governorship aspirants who attended the stakeholders’ meeting were: Chief Obinna Uzor, Chief Johnbosco Onunkwo, Mr. Tony Nwoye, Mr. Donatus Okonkwo, Chief George Muoghalu and Dr Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah.

This post was syndicated from The Sun News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

