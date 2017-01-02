Anambra Guber: We have no anointed candidate, says APC chairman
The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Anambra says it has not anointed any candidate for the governorship election billed to hold in the state in November 2017. Mr Emeka Ibe, the state chairman of the party, made the announcement while addressing newsmen on Tuesday in Awka. He spoke on the side line of a meeting…
