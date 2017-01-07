Anambra politicians leaving PDP are political jobbers – Osita Chidoka

Former Aviation Minister, Chief Osita Chidoka has described Anambra politicians leaving the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) as saboteurs and political jobbers. He said their departure will provide the true members of the PDP with the opportunity to restore the moral compass of the party and return it to the glorious vision of its founding fathers.

Speaking at his country home in Obosi, Thursday, at a meeting of Obosi ward Executives and selected stakeholders of PDP in Idemili North Local Government in Anambra state, the former Minister reiterated that he and other leaders of the PDP (who are the true representatives of Ndi Anambra) will remain in PDP, knowing that the umbrella represents equity and hope for the Nigeria of our dream.

In a statement by his media aide, Ikechukwu Okafor, Chidoka stated that Anambra is a PDP state and has always been a PDP state. He recalled how Chief Alex Ekwueme brought the message of PDP back to Anambra state and it was welcomed and widely accepted and its acceptance saw the PDP winning all gubernatorial seats in the South East.

He said PDP is rooted and strong in Anambra state and his message to Anambra people is that come 2018, PDP will take back the government house of Anambra state.

The former Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Commission also described the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, as a franchise of the PDP.

“It is the PDP that has been making it possible for APGA to win gubernatorial elections in Anambra state over the years, and now the franchise arrangement has been terminated because the former governor of Anambra state, Mr Peter Obi, who is the franchisee, has returned to the PDP. The franchise arrangement is canceled and we are taking back our state.”

Chidoka reassured PDP stakeholders in the state that the true devotees are still very much in the party and have no plans of leaving. He added that those leaving PDP to join APC are political jobbers, people with no character, people with no principles, and most importantly they are people who have never won any free and fair election in Anambra state.

He said, though the PDP is happy to release these political jobbers to the APC, Ike Obosi cautioned the original APC members to be wary of these characters who are distinguished by their political gimmicks.

Chidoka said “we are happy to hand such persons over to APC, because anybody that is a PDP member would know that PDP represents what the Igbo man wants. PDP represents free market, PDP represents equal opportunities for everybody, PDP represents equitable distribution of our amenities across all ethnic groups in Nigeria.”

“The Nigeria project has room to accommodate everyone, and all ethnic groups in the country must be equal stakeholders in the Nigerian government. PDP is the only umbrella that can bring everyone together and give all Nigerians a sense of belonging.”

“For those of us who feel the pulse of the good people of Anambra state, for those of us who know the real mood and feelings of Ndi Anambra, we know that PDP represents our hope, PDP represents our aspiration, PDP represents our desire to have a Nigeria where no man is oppressed. PDP is alive and strong in Anambra. Come 2018 and 2019 we will all come out and speak with one voice to return our dear state and country to its true glory.”

Responding, the Idemili North PDP chairman, Mr Alex Iremeka expressed gratitude that Chidoka who is one of the foundation members of the PDP in Anambra state reaffirmed his commitment to the party.

Mr Iremeka reiterated the message that the PDP is the true umbrella to bring equity in Nigeria irrespective of ethnicity, gender, and economic class. He promised that the PDP government will return Nigeria to the 7% growth recorded under the Obasanjo/Yar’Adua/Jonathan era instead of this recession under the APC government.

The post Anambra politicians leaving PDP are political jobbers – Osita Chidoka appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

