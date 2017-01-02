Anambra: Recession Will Not Affect My People – Gov Obiano

Anambra Gov, Obiano’s New Year Message. Anambra State Governor, Chief Willie Obiano has reassured Ndi Anambra that No Citizen in the State shall feel the impact of the Country’s present Economic recession in 2017. The Silverbird Man of the Year who disclosed this in his 2017 new Year Message has promised that the state economy would remain robust and viable in the new year, saying this would be guaranteed by the strategic steps his administration was taking in injecting a lot of resources into the system. These, he noted, include the economic palliatives announced last year to give the very low income earners in the state some financial respite, the N20 million per community choose-your-project initiative, and the numerous investments being attracted across the various sectors amongst others. ALSO SEE: See What Christians in Kaduna Did After Fulani Herdsmen Killings Gov Obiano assured that as soon as the 2017 budget was approved, Communities in the State would begin to benefit from another round of the N20 million per community choose-your-project development initiative. He pointed out that his administration had in the year’s budget estimate which it presented to the House of Assembly, multiplied the amount it budgeted for Agriculture in the […]

