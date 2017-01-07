Anambra state governor promises to construct 111 roads in 90 days – NAIJ.COM
|
NAIJ.COM
|
Anambra state governor promises to construct 111 roads in 90 days
NAIJ.COM
A minimum of 111 (one hundred and one) roads will be constructed in Anambra state in 90 days, says Governor Willie Obiano. The governor of the eastern state made this declaration on Saturday, January 7, stating that the roads have been penciled down in …
Gov. Obiano to construct 111 roads in 90 days
Fire stations to be established in markets
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG