ANC: NEC won’t discuss motion to remove Zuma from office – Eyewitness News
|
Eyewitness News
|
ANC: NEC won't discuss motion to remove Zuma from office
Eyewitness News
The ANC's Zizi Kodwa says there is no chance that what came up last year can be brought up in this week's NEC meeting. FILE: Members of the ANC's NEC address the press. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN. Jacob Zuma · African National Congress ANC …
ANC riddled with corruption: Mantashe
ANC mobilises in the Vaal triangle ahead of January 8 statement
ANC kicks off build-up to 105th anniversary celebration in Gauteng
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG